Crews respond to I-10 crash Thursday night near downtown
BATON ROUGE - Police and first responders were called to an accident Thursday night on I-10.
The crash blocked off two westbound lanes of travel on I-10 near the Louise Street exit ramp.
There's no word yet on what caused the accident, or if there were any injuries.
We've reached out to officials for more information.
Accident blocking two lanes of travel I-10 West at Louise Street pic.twitter.com/PSHGs5EuIk— WBRZ TRAFFIC (@wbrztraffic) January 18, 2019
