Crews respond to house fire on Wenonah Street

Monday, April 23 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Authorities responded to an early morning house fire on Wenonah Street.

A call for a fire in the 2800 block of Wenonah Street came in at 7:55 a.m. At the scene, firefighters found the fire burning underneath the house. The fire was extinguished by 8:13 a.m. Damage to the inside of the house was minimal, according to authorities.

No one was living in the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation. 

