72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crews respond to house fire on Spanish Town Road

1 hour 1 minute 59 seconds ago March 23, 2017 Mar 23, 2017 Thursday, March 23 2017 March 23, 2017 8:43 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Crews are on the scene of a working house fire on Spanish Town Road.

BRFD confirms the fire occurred in the 1800 block of Spanish Town Road near North 18th Street around 8:00 p.m.

Residents in surrounding neighborhoods miles away reported being able to see a glow in the sky near the area of the flames.

Details are limited at this time. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days