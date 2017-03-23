72°
Crews respond to house fire on Spanish Town Road
BATON ROUGE - Crews are on the scene of a working house fire on Spanish Town Road.
BRFD confirms the fire occurred in the 1800 block of Spanish Town Road near North 18th Street around 8:00 p.m.
Residents in surrounding neighborhoods miles away reported being able to see a glow in the sky near the area of the flames.
Details are limited at this time. No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.