Crews respond to house fire on Spanish Town Road

BATON ROUGE - Crews are on the scene of a working house fire on Spanish Town Road.

BRFD confirms the fire occurred in the 1800 block of Spanish Town Road near North 18th Street around 8:00 p.m.

Residents in surrounding neighborhoods miles away reported being able to see a glow in the sky near the area of the flames.

Details are limited at this time. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.