87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crews respond to house fire on Sherwood Street

3 hours 14 minutes ago Friday, October 13 2017 Oct 13, 2017 October 13, 2017 3:45 PM October 13, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Firefighter responded  to a fire at a vacant home on Sherwood Street Friday.

The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 4400 block of Sherwood Street. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the home was vacant at the time due to it being under renovation.

No injuries have been reported.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days