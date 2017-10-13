87°
Latest Weather Blog
Crews respond to house fire on Sherwood Street
BATON ROUGE - Firefighter responded to a fire at a vacant home on Sherwood Street Friday.
The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 4400 block of Sherwood Street. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the home was vacant at the time due to it being under renovation.
No injuries have been reported.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teen making miraculous recovery after horrific I-10 crash
-
Good Samaritan stops car-jacking at Michigan gas station
-
Family of shooting victim reacts to suspect\'s arrest
-
Authorities investigating after cat found hanging from building
-
Off-duty nurse describes helping children involved in major wreck