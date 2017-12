Crews respond to house fire on S. Maribel Court

BATON ROUGE - Snow isn't the only thing keeping authorities busy Friday as crews were called to a house fire in a Baton Rouge.

Firefighters were called to the fire in the 7000 block of South Maribel Court around 1:30 p.m. Friday. Emergency crews and sheriff's deputies were on the scene to assist.

There is currently no word on injuries.

Check back for updates.