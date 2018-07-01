84°
Crews respond to house fire on Old Hammond Highway
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters are responding to a house fire that occurred Sunday night on Old Hammond Highway.
The incident was reported around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 10000 block of Old Hammond Hwy.
Details on what caused the fire was not immediately available.
No word yet on if there were any injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
