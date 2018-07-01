84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Crews respond to house fire on Old Hammond Highway

56 minutes 24 seconds ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 July 01, 2018 10:22 PM July 01, 2018
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters are responding to a house fire that occurred Sunday night on Old Hammond Highway.

The incident was reported around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 10000 block of Old Hammond Hwy.

Details on what caused the fire was not immediately available.

No word yet on if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

