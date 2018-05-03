Crews respond to house fire in Brusly

BRUSLY - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Brusly Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 1 o'clock near the intersection of East Main Street and South Kirkland Drive. Neighbors tell WBRZ the residents were able to escape the home without serious injuries.

Crews in WBR working a fire on East Main Street. Appears to happen at the home, not the grocery store. Neighbor says everyone got out safely pic.twitter.com/rMFPIALn7B — Malary Pullen (@MalaryPullenTV) May 3, 2018

The fire has since been brought under control.