Crews respond to house fire in Brusly

Thursday, May 03 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BRUSLY - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Brusly Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 1 o'clock near the intersection of East Main Street and South Kirkland Drive. Neighbors tell WBRZ the residents were able to escape the home without serious injuries.

The fire has since been brought under control.

