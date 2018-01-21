Crews respond to fire on Skysail Avenue

BATON ROUGE- St. George firefighters responded to a reported duplex fire Saturday afternoon.

According to fire officials, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of Skysail Avenue. Crews arrived to find a working fire in a rear bedroom of the duplex. The fire was quickly brought under control.

One resident was home and sustained a minor hand burn while attempting to extinguish the flames.

Damage to the apartment is estimated at $40,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.