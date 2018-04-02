70°
Crews respond to fire inside vacant building on Plank Road

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Crews responded to the scene of a fire off Plank Road Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 4:00 p.m. in the 3400 block Plank Road near Ozark Street. Firefighters arrived on scene to find smoke billowing from a vacant building.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in about 10 minutes. No one was hurt. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

