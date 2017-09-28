88°
Crews respond to fire at Southern University dorm

30 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, September 28 2017 Sep 28, 2017 September 28, 2017 6:05 PM September 28, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: BRFD

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were called to the Southern University campus after a fire broke out at one of the school's dormitories.

The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. on the second floor of one of the school dorms. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the dorm was evacuated shortly after the fire began and no injuries were reported.

The fire was contained to the room where it began, however the rest of the door did sustain smoke damage.

