Crews respond to fire at Southern University dorm

Photo: BRFD

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were called to the Southern University campus after a fire broke out at one of the school's dormitories.

The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. on the second floor of one of the school dorms. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the dorm was evacuated shortly after the fire began and no injuries were reported.

The fire was contained to the room where it began, however the rest of the door did sustain smoke damage.