Crews respond to fire at SACS Western Store in Gonzales
GONZALES- Firefighters responded to a blaze at SACS Western Store Sunday night.
According to the Gonzales Fire Department, crews received a report about the fire at 125 South Burnside Ave. around 6:20 p.m. Sunday. Crews susccessfully extinguished the fire around 7:30 p.m.
One firefighter had minor injuries from heat exhaustion.
The building appears to have sustained no structural damage.
