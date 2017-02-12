Crews respond to fire at SACS Western Store in Gonzales

72°
By: Jeremy Krail

GONZALES- Firefighters responded to a blaze at SACS Western Store Sunday night.

According to the Gonzales Fire Department, crews received a report about the fire at 125 South Burnside Ave. around 6:20 p.m. Sunday. Crews susccessfully extinguished the fire around 7:30 p.m.

One firefighter had minor injuries from heat exhaustion.

The building appears to have sustained no structural damage.

