Crews respond to fire at recycling facility

BATON ROUGE- Firefighters responded to a wood pile that caught fire at Organic Pecue Wood Waste Recycling Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the blaze around 7 a.m. Wednesday at the facility on Pecue Lane. The fire department believes the cause of the fire to be spontaneous combustion from the heat generated within a pile of decaying organic material.

Crews had to remove wood from the pile in order to uncover the seat of the fire and hose it down.

The fire was under control by around 9 a.m. The fire department says it posed no major threat to any nearby residents or property.