75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crews respond to fire at nursing home

2 hours 4 minutes 20 seconds ago March 26, 2017 Mar 26, 2017 Sunday, March 26 2017 March 26, 2017 6:44 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: Twitter

SIMMESPORT - Ambulances and helicopters moved three patients from the scene of a fire in Simmesport Sunday afternoon.

A fire was reported at Bayou Chateau Nursing Home late Sunday afternoon. According to Acadian Companies, 10 ambulances and two helicopters were dispatched to the scene.

Acadian says the fire was resolved around 6:45 p.m. and patients are being returned to the facility. 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days