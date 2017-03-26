Crews respond to fire at nursing home

Photo: Twitter

SIMMESPORT - Ambulances and helicopters moved three patients from the scene of a fire in Simmesport Sunday afternoon.

A fire was reported at Bayou Chateau Nursing Home late Sunday afternoon. According to Acadian Companies, 10 ambulances and two helicopters were dispatched to the scene.

We currently have 7 ambulances on seven at Bayou Chateau Nursing Home in Simmesport pic.twitter.com/ThgZvlR2nH — Acadian Companies (@AcadianNews) March 26, 2017

Acadian says the fire was resolved around 6:45 p.m. and patients are being returned to the facility.