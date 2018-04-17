Crews respond to fire at LSU's firefighter-training facility

BATON ROUGE - The St. George Fire Department responded to a fire at LSU FETI, a university-operated facility dedicated to training firefighters.

According to the fire department, crews were called to the Carrol L. Herring Fire and Emergency Training Institute in the 6000 block of Nicholson Drive around 7:50 Tuesday night.

Crews arrived to find a single story training structure fully engulfed in flames, with propane bottles venting inside and outside.

The training center is situated on 80 acres of land south of the main LSU campus. The curriculum at the facility ranges from basic fire-fighting skills to advanced technical training in rescue and hazardous materials and fire officer training.

It took about 25 minutes to control the fire, according to the fire department. No injuries were reported.