Crews respond to electrical fire at Baton Rouge home

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a reported house fire early Monday morning.

The incident was reported in the 11900 block of Sherbrook Avenue just after 2 a.m. The original call came in as something possibly burning in the backyard of the residence.

At the scene, crews noticed smoke coming from behind the house. Upon further investigation, firefighters found heavy smoke in the attic.

It was then determined there was a fire in the carport utility room where an electrical panel was located. Most of the fire damage was contained to the utility room and the attic above it. The cause of the fire was determined to be a electrical short in the breaker panel.

No injuries were reported.