73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crews respond to electrical fire at Baton Rouge home

3 hours 46 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, December 31 2018 Dec 31, 2018 December 31, 2018 4:56 AM December 31, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a reported house fire early Monday morning.

The incident was reported in the 11900 block of Sherbrook Avenue just after 2 a.m. The original call came in as something possibly burning in the backyard of the residence.

At the scene, crews noticed smoke coming from behind the house. Upon further investigation, firefighters found heavy smoke in the attic.

It was then determined there was a fire in the carport utility room where an electrical panel was located. Most of the fire damage was contained to the utility room and the attic above it. The cause of the fire was determined to be a electrical short in the breaker panel. 

No injuries were reported.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days