BRFD: Cause of N. Foster Drive apartment fire ruled as arson

Thursday, August 09 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The cause of an early morning apartment fire has been ruled as arson. 

The fire was reported before 3 a.m. Thursday at the Crillion Apartments on North Foster Drive. At the scene, firefighters found smoke coming from an upstairs apartment. Once inside, crews found it was vacant.

No injuries were reported.

The building has 30 units and only three were damaged mostly by smoke, according to a release. Authorities say that 12 occupants were displaced.

Red Cross was called out to assist.

