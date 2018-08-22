81°
Crews respond to dumpster fire in Tigerland

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a reported dumpster fire near LSU's campus.

The incident was reported around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday evening on Tigerland Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

