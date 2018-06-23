86°
Crews respond to crash involving train and 18-wheeler on Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to an accident involving a train and an 18-wheeler on Scenic Highway.
The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the 12000 block of Scenic Hwy.
State Police and EBRSO are working the scene of a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a train in the 12000 block of Scenic Highway. pic.twitter.com/3IpMsiu3WR— Jordan Whittington (@jwhittingtonBR) June 23, 2018
Sources say no injuries were reported.
Information on what caused the crash was not immediately available.
