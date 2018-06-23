86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Crews respond to crash involving train and 18-wheeler on Scenic Highway

Saturday, June 23 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to an accident involving a train and an 18-wheeler on Scenic Highway.

The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the 12000 block of Scenic Hwy.

Sources say no injuries were reported.

Information on what caused the crash was not immediately available.

