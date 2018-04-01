57°
Crews respond to apartment fire on Victoria Drive
BATON ROUGE- Emergency crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex Saturday afternoon.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the incident was reported at 3 o'clock in the afternoon at the Bellmont Victoria Apartments. Authorities say the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction in one of the laundry rooms. Firefighters contained the fire within 15 minutes, and say it did not spread to any other units.
No injuries were reported.
The estimated damage to the building is valued at $15,000.
