57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crews respond to apartment fire on Victoria Drive

7 hours 5 minutes 53 seconds ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 March 31, 2018 5:30 PM March 31, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Emergency crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the incident was reported at 3 o'clock in the afternoon at the Bellmont Victoria Apartments. Authorities say the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction in one of the laundry rooms. Firefighters contained the fire within 15 minutes, and say it did not spread to any other units.

No injuries were reported.

The estimated damage to the building is valued at $15,000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days