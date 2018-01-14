Crews respond to apartment fire on Burbank Drive, 29 residents without power

BATON ROUGE- St. George firefighters responded to an apartment fire that occurred Saturday evening.

According to fire officials, the incident took place at 5:50 p.m. Saturday in the 9900 block of Burbank Drive.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a working fire in a rented, unoccupied first floor apartment that extended to the apartment directly above it.

The first floor apartment was completely destroyed by the fire and is considered to be a total loss. Moderate damage was sustained to the second floor apartment. No other units received any damage.

Twenty-nine occupants were affected as power had to be disconnected from the whole building due to electrical system damage.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.