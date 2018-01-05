30°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Crews respond to another house fire Friday evening

Friday, January 05 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BAKER - Crews are on the scene of another house fire Friday evening.

Firefighters were called to the home on Guice Drive around 5 p.m. Friday. No injuries have been reported.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

Check back for updates.

