30°
Latest Weather Blog
Crews respond to another house fire Friday evening
BAKER - Crews are on the scene of another house fire Friday evening.
Firefighters were called to the home on Guice Drive around 5 p.m. Friday. No injuries have been reported.
Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire.
Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
How would you send your Mega Millions winnings?
-
Mother speaks after losing grandmother, two children
-
Great grandmother, two children killed in fire on Iroquois Street
-
Father who admitted to stabbing wife, children Thursday night identified
-
3-year-old shoots self with stolen firearm in Baton Rouge Thursday