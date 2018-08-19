77°
Crews respond to a fire at the Mall of Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - The St. George Fire Department responded to a fire at the Mall of Louisiana.
According to the fire department, smoke was reported in a service area behind the Pottery Barn around 12:42 p.m. early Saturday afternoon.
When crews arrived at the scene, firefighters followed the smoke and found a small smoldering fire under a stairwell. They extinguished the fire, and no one was injured.
After an investigation, the fire department determined the fire was caused by someone disposing of a cigarette butt improperly.