Crews respond to a fire at the Mall of Louisiana.

BATON ROUGE - The St. George Fire Department responded to a fire at the Mall of Louisiana.

According to the fire department, smoke was reported in a service area behind the Pottery Barn around 12:42 p.m. early Saturday afternoon.

When crews arrived at the scene, firefighters followed the smoke and found a small smoldering fire under a stairwell. They extinguished the fire, and no one was injured.

After an investigation, the fire department determined the fire was caused by someone disposing of a cigarette butt improperly.