Crews respond garbage truck fire near BRPD Headquarters
BATON ROUGE - A garbage truck fire was reported Wednesday morning near BRPD Headquarters.
The fire happened before 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Airline Highway and Connells Village Lane. No injuries have been reported at this time.
Authorities haven't said what caused the fire.
Details are limited.
