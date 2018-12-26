61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Crews respond garbage truck fire near BRPD Headquarters

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE -  A garbage truck fire was reported Wednesday morning near BRPD Headquarters.

The fire happened before 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Airline Highway and Connells Village Lane. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Authorities haven't said what caused the fire.

Details are limited.

