Crews rescue victim trapped inside partially-submerged vehicle in EBR

PRIDE - Firefighters rescued a person after a vehicle flipped and fell into a creek in East Baton Rouge Parish Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Pride Fire Department, crews were called to the 18400 block of Liberty Road around 3 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found someone trapped inside an overturned vehicle partially-submerged in Sandy Creek.

Crews were able to remove the victim and carry them back up the steep embankment with help from sheriff's deputies.

The victim was reportedly taken to an area hospital in stable condition with minor to moderate injuries.