60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crews rescue mountain lion from tree above California home

5 hours 13 minutes 35 seconds ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 February 18, 2019 8:55 AM February 18, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: ABC News

HESPERIA, Calif. - Over the weekend firefighters helped rescue a mountain lion from a tree outside a home in Southern California.

ABC News reports, the homeowner spotted the animal Saturday afternoon while doing yard work in Hesperia. At the home, crews found the mountain lion on a branch about 50 feet above the ground.

Agents with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife were called to help devise a plan to rescue the cougar.

"It is common for young mountain lions to wander outside what some would consider normal habitat in an attempt to establish their territory," Kevin Brennan, a biologist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Reports say wildlife officials ended up tranquilizing the animal. The large cat was then placed in a harness and lowered to the ground.

Officials later released it back into the wild.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days