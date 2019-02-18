Latest Weather Blog
Crews rescue mountain lion from tree above California home
HESPERIA, Calif. - Over the weekend firefighters helped rescue a mountain lion from a tree outside a home in Southern California.
ABC News reports, the homeowner spotted the animal Saturday afternoon while doing yard work in Hesperia. At the home, crews found the mountain lion on a branch about 50 feet above the ground.
Agents with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife were called to help devise a plan to rescue the cougar.
"It is common for young mountain lions to wander outside what some would consider normal habitat in an attempt to establish their territory," Kevin Brennan, a biologist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Reports say wildlife officials ended up tranquilizing the animal. The large cat was then placed in a harness and lowered to the ground.
Officials later released it back into the wild.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday Journal: Sudden Heart Attack
-
Black History Month: Remembering Leland College
-
Police investigating homicide, unidentified male found Sunday morning
-
A record-breaking weekend for LSU baseball fans
-
Internal memo shows Southern has zero tolerance for sexual harassment, University remains...