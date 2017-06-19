86°
Crews rescue driver after car went into creek in Central

1 hour 5 minutes 45 seconds ago June 19, 2017 Jun 19, 2017 Monday, June 19 2017 June 19, 2017 12:38 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano
CENTRAL – The Central Fire Department responded to a driver that veered off the road and into a creek on Sunday.

The crash occurred in the 11900 block of Lovett Road around 6:15 p.m. when a vehicle was going eastbound. The driver lost control near the curve in the road and went into the creek. 

Fire crews were able to place a ladder in the creek and climb down to the vehicle.

According to the Central Fire Department, the driver was assisted out of the vehicle and was not injured. 

