Crews rescue dog stuck in pipe for 24 hours

Photo: WNBC-TV

NEW JERSEY - Firefighters in New Jersey saved a dog that spent nearly 24 hours stuck in a pipe.

A miniature long-haired dachshund named Khaleesi got caught after chasing a rabbit in a park in Secaucus, ABC News reports. The dog's owner Emilio Ramos told a local station he tracked Khalesi through the dog's tracking collar. Ramos said he heard barking that turned into a crying noise, ABC news said.

Reports say because it started to get dark, the rescue was postponed until Sunday.

Luckily, crews were able to free the animal.