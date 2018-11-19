69°
Latest Weather Blog
Crews rescue dog stuck in pipe for 24 hours
NEW JERSEY - Firefighters in New Jersey saved a dog that spent nearly 24 hours stuck in a pipe.
A miniature long-haired dachshund named Khaleesi got caught after chasing a rabbit in a park in Secaucus, ABC News reports. The dog's owner Emilio Ramos told a local station he tracked Khalesi through the dog's tracking collar. Ramos said he heard barking that turned into a crying noise, ABC news said.
Reports say because it started to get dark, the rescue was postponed until Sunday.
Luckily, crews were able to free the animal.
