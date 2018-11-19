69°
Crews rescue dog stuck in pipe for 24 hours

Monday, November 19 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WNBC-TV

NEW JERSEY - Firefighters in New Jersey saved a dog that spent nearly 24 hours stuck in a pipe.

A miniature long-haired dachshund named Khaleesi got caught after chasing a rabbit in a park in Secaucus, ABC News reports. The dog's owner Emilio Ramos told a local station he tracked Khalesi  through the dog's tracking collar.  Ramos said he heard barking that turned into a crying noise, ABC news said. 

Reports say because it started to get dark, the rescue was postponed until Sunday.

Luckily, crews were able to free the animal.

