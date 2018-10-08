81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crews recover body from New Orleans well

4 hours 6 minutes 20 seconds ago Monday, October 08 2018 Oct 8, 2018 October 08, 2018 6:38 AM October 08, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - A body was found at the bottom of an eight foot well in New Orleans over the weekend.

The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a call on Florida Avenue and Gibson Street in Gentilly around 9:27 p.m. Saturday for a person trapped, according to WWL-TV. Reports say a pedestrian was in a wooded area looking for firewood when he smelled something and saw flies.

The man walked over and found a body in an open well. Crews retrieved the body, and the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities haven't released the identity of the person at this time. The cause of death is under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days