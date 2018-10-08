Crews recover body from New Orleans well

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - A body was found at the bottom of an eight foot well in New Orleans over the weekend.

The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a call on Florida Avenue and Gibson Street in Gentilly around 9:27 p.m. Saturday for a person trapped, according to WWL-TV. Reports say a pedestrian was in a wooded area looking for firewood when he smelled something and saw flies.

The man walked over and found a body in an open well. Crews retrieved the body, and the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities haven't released the identity of the person at this time. The cause of death is under investigation.