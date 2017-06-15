EBRSO vehicle involved in crash on Siegen Lane; no injuries

BATON ROUGE - Crews are responding to an accident on Siegen Lane near I-10 involving an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office vehicle

The wreck happened just after 9:00 p.m. A spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed an EBRSO vehicle was involved in the accident.

Sources on scene say a silver Honda Accord and the Sheriff's Office vehicle were traveling southbound on Siegen Lane. The silver vehicle then attempted to merge into the same lane as the other vehicle, sideswiping the deputy's vehicle.

No one was injured.

EBRSO is investigating the crash. No citations have been issued so far.

WBRZ has a crew on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.