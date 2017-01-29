66°
Crews looking for missing Missouri woman find 2nd man's body

1 hour 35 minutes 5 seconds ago January 29, 2017 Jan 29, 2017 Sunday, January 29 2017 January 29, 2017 1:21 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
Image from The Kansas City Star

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - For the second straight week, people searching for a missing Missouri woman have found a man's body.

Kansas City police say the Saturday discovery is being investigated as a suspicious death but released no details. Police had no updates Sunday.

The Kansas City Star reports that relatives of Jessica Runions have been searching for the 21-year-old woman nearly every week since she went missing in early September.

Last week, they found a man's decomposing body in a creek bed. He was later identified as a 21-year-old man also from Raytown reported missing in November. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Runions was last seen leaving a gathering of friends in south Kansas City. Her burned vehicle was found two days later in a nearby wooded area.

