Crews looking for missing Missouri woman find 2nd man's body
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - For the second straight week, people searching for a missing Missouri woman have found a man's body.
Kansas City police say the Saturday discovery is being investigated as a suspicious death but released no details. Police had no updates Sunday.
The Kansas City Star reports that relatives of Jessica Runions have been searching for the 21-year-old woman nearly every week since she went missing in early September.
Last week, they found a man's decomposing body in a creek bed. He was later identified as a 21-year-old man also from Raytown reported missing in November. His death is being investigated as a homicide.
Runions was last seen leaving a gathering of friends in south Kansas City. Her burned vehicle was found two days later in a nearby wooded area.
