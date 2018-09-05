Crews in St. Mary Parish searching canal for missing railroad worker

Photo: KATC

ST. MARY PARISH - Authorities are searching a canal for a missing railroad worker.

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, multiple agencies are searching the Baldwin Canal near the area of the railroad bridge for the worker. Authorities say the worker fell into the canal at approximately 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The name of the worker has not provided.