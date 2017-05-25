Crews fill in more than 300 potholes in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome dispatched several Department of Public Works street maintenance crews across the parish to fill potholes this month.

The eight crews and 24 employees spent ten hours on a weekend filling potholes around the city and in all 12 Metro Council districts, with potholes selected based on issues reported to the City-Parish 311 call center.

A total of 315 potholes were filled in one day, with crews using nearly 44 tons of cold mix asphalt to complete the job.

The work is a part of Broome's commitment to initiatives that support the beautification of East Baton Rouge Parish. Crews will continue working to identify additional opportunities to clean neighborhoods, invest in quick infrastructure fixes, reduce blight and enhance quality of life throughout the city.