Crews fighting apartment fire on Harry Drive

BATON ROUGE - Crews are responding to a fire at an apartment complex Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 4:15 p.m. in the 6600 block of Harry Drive. The Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed it was working the incident, but could not give any further details at this time.

There is currently no word on injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.