Crews extinguish grease fire at Alvin Dark apartment

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Alvin Dark Avenue Sunday.

The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters said that a pot left unattended was the cause of the fire.

According to BRFD, the fire was contained to the kitchen of the second floor apartment, but the rest of the unit suffered heavy smoke and heat damage. The aprtment on the first floor below also suffered water damage as a result.

The fire reportedly took about 30 minutes to get under control. No injuries were reported.

Red Cross was called to assist the six residents displaced by the fire.