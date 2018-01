Crews extinguish fire at ExxonMobil refinery in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Crews were called to extinguish a small fire at an oil refinery in the capital area Monday.

According to a spokesperson with ExxonMobil in Baton Rouge, the fire was reported sometime Monday morning.

The fire was put it out with no injuries reported. It's still unclear what caused the fire, and it remains under investigation.