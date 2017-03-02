Crews extinguish blaze at flood-damaged home

56°
By: Austin Hart

CENTRAL - Firefighters put out a blaze at a house on Greenwell Springs Road that was under construction following the August flood.

Central Fire Department officials say they responded to the blaze in the 14100 block of Greenwell Springs Road shortly after 7:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they say they found a single story vacant home with heavy fire burning through the roof.

Crews were able to put the fire under control at 7:44 p.m.

No injuries were reported. Investigators are now working to determine a cause.

Greenwell Springs Road is partially shut down while crews work to extinguish the fire.

