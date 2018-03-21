Crews experiencing yard waste overload

BATON ROUGE - Tons of yard and garden trash sit curbside across East Baton Rouge Parish. Crews are overwhelmed with debris after the freeze earlier this year. Because so many people had to clean out the greenery, the crews couldn't remove it fast enough.

"Out of 20 houses you may have 8 to 10 [with yard waste], but at this time of the season, you may have a full street with leaves and bags out," said Operation Supervisor with Republic Services, Brian Wynn.

Crews are working long days picking up the scraps, and taking them to the landfill. Everyday, 11 trucks are tasked with this job. The trucks can carry 6 tons. Wynn says by the end of the day, each truck is transferring around 18 tons of yard waste.

"We get better and better as the days go by," said Wynn. "We will eventually get it all off the ground."

Every neighborhood has one day in the week homeowners are allowed to put their yard waste out. This helps Republic Services pick up one area at a time. They expect the business to last until Easter.