Crews continue Mississippi River clean-up after Thursday oil spill

NEW ORLEANS- The Coast Guard, Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinators Office, Gallagher Marine, and other response personnel are still working to clean up the Mississippi River after an oil spill near New Orleans Thursday.

Authorities received a report at 10:30 a.m. of a vessel hitting a pier and reportedly leaking diesel fuel into the river.

The Coast Guard says the intracoastal waterway between the Algiers Lock and Inner Harbor Navigation Canal is open, but the transit through Algiers point is still being evaluated.

The Unified Command has deployed 121 people, 29 boats and six skimmers to remove oil from impacted waterways and shoreline, according to a release. Air monitoring continues along the impacted region, and the air is still safe to breathe.

So far, there have been no reports of impacted wildlife.