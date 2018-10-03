86°
Crews called to trailer fire in Zachary, no injuries reported

Wednesday, October 03 2018
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - Emergency crews responded to a reported trailer fire in Zachary Wednesday.

The fire was reported in the 18000 block of Samuel Road before 9 a.m.  No injuries were reported.

Authorities didn't say what caused the fire.

