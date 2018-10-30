Crews called to overnight chimney fire at Baton Rouge home

58°
BATON ROUGE - Multiple fire engines were called to the scene of an overnight fire on University Club Drive.

The St. George Fire Department was dispatched around 11:18 p.m. At the scene, crews found an outside chimney structure burning.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the chimney and the attic space above a porch.

Authorities say the occupants evacuated the home before fire units arrived at the scene. No injuries were reported.

The fire was brought under control just after midnight. The house sustained light smoke damage.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire was either radiant heat or flue gas impingement upon combustible framing materials.

