58°
Latest Weather Blog
Crews called to overnight chimney fire at Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE - Multiple fire engines were called to the scene of an overnight fire on University Club Drive.
The St. George Fire Department was dispatched around 11:18 p.m. At the scene, crews found an outside chimney structure burning.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the chimney and the attic space above a porch.
Authorities say the occupants evacuated the home before fire units arrived at the scene. No injuries were reported.
The fire was brought under control just after midnight. The house sustained light smoke damage.
Fire officials say the cause of the fire was either radiant heat or flue gas impingement upon combustible framing materials.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Community gathers at local synagogue to honor victims of hate crime
-
Troopers searching for suspect accused of shooting at state law enforcement officer
-
Livingston Parish breaks early voting numbers before midterm elections
-
Clinton investigation expands into allegations of wrongdoing
-
Hotel rooms booked ahead of much-anticipated LSU, Alabama game