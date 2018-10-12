Crews called to overnight business fire on N. Foster Drive

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters in Baton Rouge were called to an overnight structural fire on North Foster Drive.

The fire was reported just before midnight. At the scene, crews found the first floor of the two-story building engulfed in flames. Authorities believe the building is a closed medical clinic.

Burglar bars on the doors and windows impeded firefighters at first. The blaze spread to an adjoining structure. The fire rekindled around 6:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.