Crews called to house fire off Tiger Bend Road on Valentine's night

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters are responding to a reported house fire Thursday night off of Tiger Bend Road.

The incident was reported around 8 o'clock Thursday night in the 13000 block of Ridgeview Drive, just off Tiger Bend.

There's no word yet on what started the fire, or if there are any injuries. We've reached out to officials for more information.