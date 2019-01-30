Crews called to battle blaze of overnight house fire on Sycamore St.

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were called to an overnight house fire in Baton Rouge.

The fire was reported around 11:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of Sycamore Street near Plank Road. Authorities say the house was vacant at the time and had no utilities.

According to a news release the fire destroyed half of the structure, and the rest received heavy smoke and water damage. The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.

Authorities have reason to believe someone was staying at the residence without permission.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call investigators at 225-354-1419.