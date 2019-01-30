35°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crews called to battle blaze of overnight house fire on Sycamore St.

4 hours 9 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, January 30 2019 Jan 30, 2019 January 30, 2019 4:50 AM January 30, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were called to an overnight house fire in Baton Rouge.

The fire was reported around 11:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of Sycamore Street near Plank Road. Authorities say the house was vacant at the time and had no utilities. 

According to a news release the fire destroyed half of the structure, and the rest received heavy smoke and water damage. The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation. 

Authorities have reason to believe someone was staying at the residence without permission.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call investigators at 225-354-1419.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days