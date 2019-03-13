66°
Latest Weather Blog
Crews called to apartment fire on Azalea Park Ave.
BATON ROUGE - Crews were called to a morning fire at an area apartment complex.
According to the Eastside Fire Department, the call came in at 6 a.m. for a fire at a location on Azalea Park Avenue near Old Hammond Highway. At the scene, firefighters found the complex filled with smoke.
No injuries were reported.
Authorities haven't released the cause of the fire at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State education board backs Governor's teacher pay raise plan
-
More mail dumped as garbage found in Baton Rouge
-
First wave of layoffs hits local Georgia-Pacific plant
-
Entergy installing new devices to help areas prone to power outages
-
Baton Rouge mayor seeking new management for city parking