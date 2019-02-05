Crews called after oyster grill catches fire at local restaurant

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were called to an area restaurant Tuesday evening after the oyster grill caught fire.

According to St. George Fire, crews were dispatched to Jones Creek Cafe on Market Street around 7:30 p.m. in regards to a reported commercial fire. Officials say firefighters arrived to find a flare-up on the oyster grill had resulted in a small blaze in the vent hood ducting.

St. George says the restaurant staff was able to put out the fire with an extinguisher prior to their arrival.

Luckily, the fire did not spread. No injuries were reported.