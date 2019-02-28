Crews building new roundabout between Ascension subdivisions

GONZALES - If you drive on Highway 44 in Ascension Parish, you may notice construction cones, heavy equipment and a high pile of concrete along the busy roadway.

It's all for the new roundabout being built right between two subdivisions. Hundreds of drivers travel daily on the narrow two-lane road to regulate the flow of traffic, so a real estate company is in the process of building a roundabout between Conway and Oak Lakes subdivisions.

"I think a roundabout, is a fabulous way to slow everyone down and a way to get us in and out of traffic while avoiding bad accidents," said Gail Ellis, a resident in the Conway subdivision.

Ellis believes the roundabout is needed because of how reckless some drivers tend to be on the highway.

"They drive really fast on this road. I see people going 60, 70, even maybe 80 miles per hour on this road. It's just crazy, people are crazy, " Ellis said.

This project will not be overseen by DOTD, instead a realtor company was given a permit by the agency to have it built between the two neighborhoods.