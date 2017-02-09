Crews battling large plant fire in Paradis

PARADIS - A large fire has been reported at a pipeline in Paradis.

According to St. Charles Parish officials, the fire is at the Phillips 66 pipeline near the William Discovery Plant.

Residents in the surrounding area have been asked to evacuate, but the general public is not being asked to take any protective measures, according to St. Charles Parish officials.

NEWS: Discovery Williams Plant Fire





The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office has shut down Highway 90 and Highway 631 in poth directions from Bayou Gauche Road to JB Green.

US 90 is closed to traffic in both directions between JB Green Road and LA 306 (Paradis) due to an incident.

The Edward A. Dufresne Community Center at 274 Judge Edward Parkway in Luling will be serving as a shelter for evacuees by Red Cross.



The St. Charles Parish Emergency Operations Center says anyone with questions about the blaze can call them for more information at (985) 783-5050.

People in the area reported hearing large explosions before the blaze.

This is a developing story.