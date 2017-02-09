57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crews battling large plant fire in Paradis

22 minutes 11 seconds ago February 09, 2017 Feb 9, 2017 Thursday, February 09 2017 February 09, 2017 8:29 PM in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

PARADIS - A large fire has been reported at a pipeline in Paradis.

According to St. Charles Parish officials, the fire is at the Phillips 66 pipeline near the William Discovery Plant.

Residents in the surrounding area have been asked to evacuate, but the general public is not being asked to take any protective measures, according to St. Charles Parish officials.


The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office has shut down Highway 90 and Highway 631 in poth directions from Bayou Gauche Road to JB Green.

The Edward A. Dufresne Community Center at 274 Judge Edward Parkway in Luling will be serving as a shelter for evacuees by Red Cross. 

The St. Charles Parish Emergency Operations Center says anyone with questions about the blaze can call them for more information at (985) 783-5050.

People in the area reported hearing large explosions before the blaze.

This is a developing story.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days