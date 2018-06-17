84°
Crews battle house fire on Monroe Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a house fire on Monroe Avenue Sunday afternoon.
The fire was first reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Monroe Avenue.
An official with the Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed they were on scene but did not provide News 2 with any additional details.
Sources said no injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
